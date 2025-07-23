EU Boosts Zimbabwe’s Health System With €4.2 Million Funding

The European Union (EU) has committed €4.2 million to establish Zimbabwe’s National Public Health Institute (NPHI), a significant step towards building a more resilient health system. The four-year initiative, implemented in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), aims to strengthen Zimbabwe’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to public health threats.

In a statement the EU said, the NPHI will focus on science, evidence generation, and data-driven policy advice, with key priorities including developing a national strategy and roadmap for public health, improving digital health literacy, and reducing the public health skills gap. The institute will also strengthen disease surveillance and research, particularly for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

The EU’s funding will support the establishment of the NPHI, fostering collaboration with African and European public health institutes that have successfully implemented similar models. The initiative will ensure a highly consultative process, bringing together the Ministry of Health and Child Care, universities, research institutes, and other health partners.

This partnership between the EU and Zimbabwe demonstrates a commitment to building stronger and more resilient health systems, ultimately improving the health and wellbeing of Zimbabweans. With the NPHI, Zimbabwe is poised to take a significant step towards enhancing its public health infrastructure and addressing pressing health challenges.