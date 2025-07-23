Tech Fusion Set to Kick Off Tomorrow, Aiming to Ignite African Innovation

Tech Fusion 2025, a groundbreaking conference and exhibition designed to foster technological advancement and collaboration across the SADC region, is set to officially kick off tomorrow, in Harare.

The event aims to bring together innovators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and creatives under one roof, with a strategic focus on home-grown technologies and cross-sector collaborations to drive a thriving tech ecosystem in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Running under the theme, “Where Innovation Meets Opportunity,” the conference will address critical areas such as Artificial Intelligence, digital literacy, health, and education, showcasing how cutting-edge solutions can be developed and deployed from across the continent to address challenges ranging from food security to digital inclusion.

The lineup of speakers includes Sheila Birgen, CEO of The CoRD and continental champion for inclusive innovation Maxwell Gomera, Director of the UNDP Africa Sustainable Finance Hub and architect for the UNDP Innovation Accelerator and Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT, who will officially open the event as Guest of Honour.

The organizers anticipate a powerful house-lineup of thought leaders from Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, South Africa, and more, contributing to a truly pan-African dialogue.

In a press statement, Tech fusion has announced that attendees should expect vibrant panel discussions, innovative product showcases, invaluable networking sessions, and masterclasses tailored to start-ups, investors, and corporate trailblazers alike.