Zimbabwe to Host Eco-Friendly Crypto Mining Operations

US-based data center company Chillmine has teamed up with Zimbabwean independent power producer Energywise Equipment to develop solar-powered data centers in the country. The collaboration aims to make Zimbabwe one of the few African countries hosting eco-conscious crypto mining operations.

The data centers will draw power from Energywise’s planned! 100MW Runde River Solar Park in Zvishavane, which promises to provide reliable and renewable energy essential for scaling energy-intensive operations like AI computing and crypto mining. Chillmine plans to deploy liquid cooling technology to reduce operational costs and minimize the environmental footprint of the data centers.

Chillmine is a Seattle-based data center company founded in 2018, with a recent revamp in 2024. The company has local ties, with two executives having Zimbabwean roots, including Nhena Nyagura, former Dandemutande CEO, and Harry Samkange. Energywise is a Zimbabwean independent power producer with experience in the country’s energy landscape. Energywise has been approved by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) and is working on several solar projects, including the 100MW Runde Solar Project.

This partnership highlights the potential for renewable energy to support digital infrastructure growth in Zimbabwe. If successful, the project could position Zvishavane as a regional hub for crypto mining and AI services, contributing to the country’s sustainable development.

Despite the optimism, questions remain about Zimbabwe’s readiness for large-scale, energy-intensive data operations, given the country’s history of electricity shortages. However, the 100MW solar park backing the venture could mitigate some of these concerns.

The partnership remains at the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) stage, with no timelines or financial details disclosed yet. If executed as promised, this project could be a significant step towards sustainable technology infrastructure in Zimbabwe.