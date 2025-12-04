Traditional brands that have gained mileage over their household names and gotten so comfortable in basking in the yesteryear success have all but suffered as victims of technology, seeing them simply being relegated by latest technological developments, revolutionary and bespoke to daily customer needs, the inevitable is nigh.

All big names who have had the comfort of big brands while running on less competitive technology have gone down in history as white elephants, legends of yesteryear who failed to transition to today’s needs and demands of clients, across all sectors, but it’s worse in high-tech industry , as it is not forgiving.

Like any other sector, the dynamic security sector has gone so digital that old analogue technological solutions and traditional CCTV solutions have failed to respond to nowadays needs that do not only require the CCTV to watch and record but a mere revolutionary look out which is doing much more than human beings, integrated with latest adaptive AI.

Gone are the days when one would simply purchase an Hikvision or Dahua security system because its popular, but rather the top 3 Chinese-manufactured solutions today are battling more on technological capability than brands identity or fame.

For decades, the top CCTV security systems providers have been. Hikvision and Dahua, while the Uniview came a distant third, however lately the game has been changing, rising to the top with cutting edge solutions, the Uniview solutions have now attained the latest technological advantages which have made their services way much better than any security system around.

Powered by its deep learning enabled systems running on various artificial intelligence, the Uniview has managed to penetrate the Western markets.

In full compliance with international best standards, Uniview is the only security system certified by the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) an American board that sets strict rules in the United States about which surveillance technologies can be used in government, banks, mines, and other critical organizations.

Non-compliant brands are considered security risks, creating loopholes that can compromise sensitive data and infrastructure. Uniview has registered and qualified for use in the USA under NDAA compliance — a recognition that Hikvision and Dahua do not have.

This effectively exposes governments, local authorities, critical organizations, and general members of the public to unknown risks due to non-compliant brands. -Organisations such as Banks, mines, universities, councils and state institutions require NDAA-compliant systems to avoid being exposed to such vulnerabilities.

Latrom, a Zimbabwean based security system provider has brought this high-end solution to the local market, in a move that has already revolutionized secure monitoring and tracking services in Zimbabwe.

With Latrom’s Unv security cameras embedded with high-tech AI and deep learning, the camera actually behaves like a superhuman being on the lookout to detect, predict and sound alarm even before danger strikes.

Uniview’s Wise-ISP is a next-generation image signal processing technology engineered to deliver outstanding video quality in the most challenging lighting conditions. It employs nine advanced processing steps—such as dynamic noise reduction, color restoration, shadow correction, and motion blur elimination—to ensure crystal-clear, true-to-life images.

Combined with large F1.0 apertures and 1/1.8″ high-sensitivity sensors, Wise-ISP captures up to 180% more light than conventional cameras, enabling vivid full-color night vision without harsh artificial lighting. Additionally, integrated AI features like Ultra Motion Detection (UMD) minimize false alarms and streamline video searches, making this technology a powerful solution for modern surveillance systems.

With their UNV Artificial Intelligence-powered camera systems, you can now have Intelligent Traffic cover, clear night vision, thermal detection, Dual-channel intelligent algorithms, weird behavior detection, Smart intrusion prevention, Accurate defense, efficient retrieval, unusual tendency detection and real-time remote control with an audio system.

Their deep learning enabled systems which comes with 16 Channels 1 Hard Disk Intelligent Edge small station Supports 16-ch video stream based action analysis, offers algorithms for fire detection, smoke detection, illegal parking, evacuation route obstruction detection, item loss, perimeter protection (intrusion detection, enter area, leave area, cross line detection), sleep on duty detection, absence detection, area people counting, people exceed the limit, no hard hat detection, no work clothes detection,

Ideal for mines, industries and sensitive work environments, It also Supports 16-ch video stream-based face snapshot and comparison, supports face-behavior linkage (identifying a person after detecting an abnormal behavior) . no hard hat detection, no work clothes detection, no reflective clothing detection, smoking detection, calling detection, tripwire people counting, fall detection, no mask detection, long stay detection, fight detection, and using mobile phone detection

Their Intelligent Traffic Products are Suitable for urban roads, highways, and other scenarios, enhancing public safety., with 4MP Overseas Recognition Of Vehicle License Plate Bullet IP Camera while the Smart Parking Products ideal for entrances & exits, parking lots, improving parking management and enhancing the parking experience

The Intelligent Traffic Products Suitable for urban roads, highways, and other scenarios, enhancing public safety comes with 9MP Deep Intelligence Checkpoint Camera Unit(Sky-eye)

Based on advanced technologies, Uniview Smart Intrusion Prevention solutions provide highly visual system that includes detecting, alarming and recording. It’s a perfect solution to improve perimeter protection and achieve efficient management.

For small-to-medium business customers, to manage up the business, it is important to improve security and ensure safe operation – especially intrusion defending and property protection.

The new thermal camera with Smart Intrusion Prevention and traditional cameras have different optical principles. Thermal cameras display images by receiving thermal radiation from objects, therefore, it is able to “see” a lot that traditional cameras cannot “see” through temperatures, thus achieving more functions and practicalities. In addition to amplifying the“see through” characteristic that thermal camera usually comes with, the new thermal camera also contains smart intrusion prevention function, fire detection, and temperature monitoring features.

These various Latrom camera systems powered by Uniview will revolutionize security, monitoring and smart cities in Zimbabwe, according players who take security and , monitoring seriously an opportunity to up their game, at the ease of technology, achieving way much better results with very little investment, without the need for hands human intervention with so much peace of mind for high return over investment.