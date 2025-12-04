By Ross Moyo

Dr. Gilfford Hapanyengwi , a renowned expert in ICT innovation and policy development, has been recognized as the second runner-up for the ICT Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards. This prestigious award acknowledges his outstanding contributions to Zimbabwe’s ICT sector, where he has driven initiatives that promote digital inclusion and economic growth.

With over 40 years of experience in the ICT sector, Dr. Hapanyengwi has made significant contributions to Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda. As the Director of ICT at the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE), he has played a key role in shaping the country’s higher education landscape, leveraging ICTs to enhance teaching, learning, and research.

The good doctor collected his award in person very happy for the recognition from the country’s Ict Ministry led by Hon Tatenda Mavetera last week.

Dr. Hapanyengwi’s expertise extends beyond academia. He has served on various boards, including the Computer Society of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Research Council, and Zimbabwe Internet Governance Forum, among others. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in promoting ICT adoption and innovation in Zimbabwe.

A respected thought leader, Dr. Hapanyengwi has participated in high-level forums on ICT policy and development, sharing his expertise and insights on the role of ICTs in driving economic growth and social development. His work has focused on leveraging ICTs to address social and economic challenges in Zimbabwe, including education, healthcare, and financial inclusion.

Dr. Hapanyengwi’s academic background is impressive, with a Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science and a Master of Science Degree in Computer Science from Vanderbilt University, Nashville Tennessee, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science and Mathematics from the University of Zimbabwe.

The ICT Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Zimbabwe’s ICT sector. Dr. Hapanyengwi’s recognition is a testament to his dedication to driving digital transformation and promoting ICT innovation in Zimbabwe.

Dr. Hapanyengwi’s work has had a lasting impact on Zimbabwe’s ICT sector, inspiring a new generation of ICT professionals and entrepreneurs. His contributions to the development of ICT policies and strategies have helped shape the country’s digital landscape.

The Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations driving innovation and growth in Zimbabwe’s ICT sector. Dr. Hapanyengwi’s recognition is a highlight of the awards, showcasing his commitment to excellence and innovation in ICT.

Dr. Gilfford Hapanyengwi’s achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring ICT professionals and entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe, demonstrating the impact that dedication, hard work, and innovation can have on the country’s digital transformation agenda.