*By Ross Moyo*

As Zimbabwe embarks on its digital transformation journey, cyber security has emerged as a crucial factor in ensuring the country’s competitiveness and success. The adoption of digital technologies is expected to drive economic growth, improve governance, and enhance the quality of life for citizens. However, this transformation also exposes the country to a range of cyber threats that can compromise sensitive information and disrupt critical infrastructure.

Speaking at the just ended National Cyber Security Conference and Expo 2025 held in Harare which analysed the critical component of Zimbabwe’s digital transformation, Commissioner Dr. Engineer Martin Muduva highlighted the need to critically enhance security.

“Crucial for our digital transformation is ensuring robust cyber security measures,” said a government official, Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), Commissioner Dr. Engineer Martin Muduva.

Engineer Muduva added that, “This is very pertinent to ensure that we remain competitive in line with the objectives of transforming and adopting digital transformation as a strategy.”

Muduva expounded on how this gives institutions a competitive edge adding,

“Without wasting much of your time we look at digital transformation and then we say what is the purpose of digital transformation in any institution.The purpose is to advance the competitiveness of the institution, to make the institution stand taller than it’s rivals within a competitive environment.”

The government’s commitment to digital transformation is evident in its initiatives to promote e-governance, digital literacy, and innovation. However, these efforts can only be successful if they are underpinned by robust cyber security measures. “Cyber security is not just an IT issue, but a business imperative that requires a proactive and collaborative approach,” said the leading cyber security expert.

Zimbabwe faces a range of cyber threats, including phishing, ransomware, and malware attacks. These threats can have devastating consequences, including financial losses, reputational damage, and compromised sensitive information. To mitigate these risks, organizations and individuals must prioritize cyber security and adopt best practices such as using strong passwords, keeping software up-to-date, and being cautious when clicking on links or providing sensitive information online.

The government is working closely with international partners to strengthen the country’s cyber security frameworks and build capacity. “We recognize the importance of cyber security in driving our digital transformation agenda,” said the ZHRC official. “We are committed to creating a secure and conducive environment for digital innovation and growth.”

As Zimbabwe continues to digitize, experts emphasize the importance of prioritizing cyber security. “It’s not just about protecting data; it’s about ensuring the stability and security of our digital economy,” said the tech expert.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves online. This includes using antivirus software, monitoring accounts and transactions, and reporting suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

By prioritizing cyber security, Zimbabwe can ensure a secure and successful digital transformation that drives economic growth, improves governance, and enhances the quality of life for citizens.