By Ross Moyo

As technology advances at an unprecedented rate, internet safety has become a pressing concern for individuals, businesses, and governments in Zimbabwe. According to experts, the country is experiencing a surge in online threats, with hackers targeting sensitive information and disrupting critical infrastructure.

The rise of internet initiated crime has led to significant financial losses for individuals and organizations, with some estimates suggesting that cybercrime costs the Zimbabwean economy millions of dollars annually. “We are seeing a significant increase in phishing attacks, ransomware, and other types of malware,” said local cyber security expert Forge co-founder and Director Engineer Martin Muduva. “It’s crucial for individuals and organizations to take proactive measures to protect themselves.”

The Co-Founder and Director of Forge Technology who was sworn last year by President Mnangagwa as Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) Commissioner, Hon Muduva reinforced his sentiments.

“as we focus on the four critical assets.”

“..which are the technology, the infrastructure, then we look at the processes that is the set of activities that are run through the technology, we also look at the data wich is the rate of the computational processes and finally the people who are the users and the data subject in this context.”

“Cybercrime is no longer just a threat to individuals, but a major risk to businesses and governments alike,” said the leading cyber security expert.

The Zimbabwean government has acknowledged the threat and is taking steps to enhance the country’s cyber security posture. “We are working closely with international partners to strengthen our cyber security frameworks and build capacity,” said the ZHRC government official.

As Zimbabwe continues to digitize, experts emphasize the importance of prioritizing cyber security. “It’s not just about protecting data; it’s about ensuring the stability and security of our digital economy,” said Engineer Dr Muduva.

The public is advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves online. This includes using strong passwords, keeping software up-to-date, and being cautious when clicking on links or providing sensitive information online.