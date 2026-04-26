Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera says the launch of a new artificial intelligence unit by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe marks “a major step in strengthening the country’s digital economy,” as the firm moves to accelerate innovation across key sectors of Zimbabwe.

The announcement was made at the 2026 Digital Economy Conference, where industry leaders gathered to explore the nation’s technological future.

Mavetera says private sector participation is essential in driving digital transformation efforts, adding that government industry collaboration will help ensure AI tools are effectively deployed and accessible to all citizens.

Company officials said the new AI unit will develop solutions in financial services, agriculture, healthcare and customer support, in line with the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

They added that the initiative will also support local talent development by creating opportunities for young tech innovators and professionals.