By Ross Moyo

Dr. Douglas Mboweni, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has been crowned the winner of the prestigious ICT Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards. This award recognizes his outstanding contributions to Zimbabwe’s ICT sector, where he has driven innovation and economic empowerment through technology.

The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera, commended Dr. Mboweni’s outstanding contributions to Zimbabwe’s ICT sector, recognizing his unparalleled leadership as Econet CEO. This was at the Zimbabwe ICT 2025 Excellence awards held at Rainbow Towers in the Capital recently. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of individuals and organizations driving innovation and growth in Zimbabwe’s ICT sector with Mboweni coming out second to none in the Lifetime Achievement category 22.

With over two decades of experience, Dr. Mboweni has led Econet Wireless Zimbabwe to become one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies, providing cutting-edge services to millions of Zimbabweans. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the company’s success story, making it a rare gem in Africa where most leading telecoms companies are foreign-owned.

Dr. Mboweni’s achievements extend beyond the ICT sector. He is a respected business leader and has served on various boards, including the National Oil Company of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Investment Authority. He is also a visiting professor at the University of Johannesburg and has authored several publications on business leadership and innovation.

Under Dr. Mboweni’s leadership, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has won several awards, including four top honors at the 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in 2025, including the Presidential Award for the Supreme Zimbabwean Exhibit. The company’s exhibition showcased its digital ecosystem, including 5G technology, IoT applications, and fintech innovations.

Dr. Mboweni’s commitment to driving economic growth and development in Zimbabwe is evident in his work. He has played a key role in promoting sustainable agriculture practices and industrial development, and has served as a role model for aspiring business leaders in Zimbabwe and beyond.

The ICT Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to Dr. Mboweni’s dedication to excellence and his contributions to Zimbabwe’s ICT sector. The award recognizes his outstanding leadership and commitment to driving innovation and economic empowerment through technology.

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe’s success is a reflection of Dr. Mboweni’s vision and leadership. The company has been at the forefront of driving digital transformation in Zimbabwe, providing cutting-edge services to millions of Zimbabweans.

Dr. Mboweni’s educational background is impressive, with a Masters in Business Leadership from UNISA, a BSc Maths and Computer Science degree from the University of Zimbabwe, and a PhD in Business Leadership from the Zimbabwe Open University. He has also developed the Leadership-Driven Resilience Model (LDRM), a theoretical framework that offers coping strategies for business leaders operating in volatile environments.