By Ross Moyo

Dr. Chipo Mutasa, the current Chairperson of the Mutapa Investment Fund Board, has been recognized for the ICT Lifetime Achievement Award. This prestigious award is a testament to her outstanding contributions to Zimbabwe’s ICT sector, where she has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s digital transformation agenda.

A clip with a message from Doctor Mutasa was played at last week’s Ministry of ICTPCS second edition of the ICT 2025 Excellence Awards held in the capital city at Rainbow Towers. With over two decades of experience, Dr. Mutasa has demonstrated exceptional leadership, particularly during her tenure as CEO of TelOne, where she transformed the company into a leading telecommunications provider in Zimbabwe. Her work at the Mutapa Investment Fund has been instrumental in driving economic growth and development, working closely with former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, Dr. John Panonetsa Mangudya, MIF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to upgrade the former Sovereign Wealth Fund to the Mutapa Investment Fund, raising billions of United States dollars for the country’s investments.

The Mutapa Investment Fund, established in 2014, manages a portfolio of over 30 state-owned enterprises across various sectors, including mining, energy, infrastructure, financial services, and agriculture. The fund’s objective is to create generational wealth and support Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 for upper-middle-income status.

Dr. Mutasa’s achievements extend beyond the ICT sector. She has served as Chairperson of Air Zimbabwe and has played key roles in promoting sustainable agriculture practices and industrial development. Her commitment to good governance and high ethical standards is evident in her recent pledge to shun corruption, alongside her CEO, Dr John Mangudya and other senior officials, as part of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission’s initiative.

The Mutapa Investment Fund has a diverse portfolio, with investments in companies such as Kuvimba Mining House, ZESA Holdings, NetOne, TelOne, and Air Zimbabwe, among others. The fund’s gross asset value stood at US$16 billion as of June 2024.

Dr. Mutasa’s recognition is a testament to her dedication to driving economic growth and development in Zimbabwe. Her work has inspired many, and her commitment to excellence serves as a model for future generations of leaders.