Zimbabwe’s largest mobile network operator, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has recorded growth in its mobile subscriber base, surpassing 12 million users according to the Q3 sector performance report of 2025 released by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

The report shows that Econet’s active mobile subscriptions increased to 12,064,749, representing a 2.39% rise from 11,789,975 subscribers recorded in the previous quarter.

The increase highlights the operator’s continued expansion and strong position in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications market.

The growth also pushed Econet’s market share slightly higher, rising by 0.19 percentage points, reinforcing its dominance in the country’s mobile communications sector.

According to POTRAZ data, the telecommunications sector as a whole is also experiencing steady expansion.

Active mobile subscriptions grew from 16,089,628 in the second quarter of 2025 to 16,432,685 in the third quarter, reflecting increasing demand for mobile services across the country.

Industry figures show that Econet remains the largest mobile network operator in Zimbabwe, commanding over 70% of the mobile subscriber market and serving millions of users nationwide.

The latest figures indicate a broader upward trend in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector as mobile connectivity becomes central to everyday communication, digital payments and internet access.

POTRAZ reports have previously noted that growth in mobile subscriptions and data usage is being driven by increased adoption of smartphones, expanded network infrastructure and wider availability of mobile internet services across the country.

While other operators such as NetOne and Telecel Zimbabwe continue to compete in the market, Econet’s consistent subscriber growth further consolidates its position as the leading telecommunications provider in Zimbabwe.

With the subscriber base now exceeding 12 million, analysts say Econet’s continued growth reflects strong consumer demand for connectivity and digital services, positioning the company to maintain its dominance as Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector continues to expand.

The company, founded by Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa, has grown into the country’s leading telecommunications provider since launching operations in 1998, offering services that include voice, mobile data, broadband connectivity and digital financial services such as EcoCash.