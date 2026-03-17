Every successful country operates with its own currency. No stable economy can sustainably function on other nations’ money, and Zimbabweans deserve a currency that is stable, predictable, and widely accepted.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is set to officially unveil new banknotes—not a new currency—on April 7. While this announcement may generate temporary national excitement, that enthusiasm is likely to fade quickly if these notes continue to be introduced without strengthening the underlying credibility and usability of the currency.

Zimbabweans have experienced an interesting example of how trust gives value to money. There was a time when popular commuter minibuses ran out of small change and could not return 50 cents to passengers. Instead, they did something unconventional: they issued printed tickets to passengers, promising that the tickets would be accepted as payment on a future trip.

Remarkably, the system worked. Passengers kept the tickets, and when they returned, they could board the same routes using them—no questions asked. A simple printed ticket effectively held the value of a dollar. Why? Because passengers trusted that it would be accepted later. The entire system rested on trust and convertibility.

This is precisely where Zimbabwe’s ZiG currency faces a fundamental challenge: domestic acceptability.

A functional currency must be usable across the entire economy. Yet the RBZ cannot promote a currency for everyday transactions while simultaneously limiting its usefulness in key areas. If the same currency cannot reliably buy fuel, pay government services, or settle major obligations such as taxes or passports, its credibility is inevitably weakened.

Fuel is a daily need, if the RBZ can protect the consumers and allow fuel to be bought in ZiG and pay back the fuel suppliers for refueling, that would be a masterstroke, as this encourages usage and currency confidence.

For businesses and traders—many of whom source up to 80% of their goods through regional imports—the situation becomes even more complex. A currency that cannot easily be converted into other regional or international currencies creates barriers for trade and undermines confidence in its value.

Important questions therefore remain. Can Zimbabweans take ZiG notes to a local bureau de change and exchange them for an equivalent amount in foreign currency? Why is there an official exchange rate for converting USD into ZiG, yet individuals cannot easily convert ZiG back into USD through commercial banks without going through restrictive processes?

Practical usability ultimately determines whether a currency succeeds or fails. If someone needs to travel regionally or internationally, will they be able to purchase airline tickets using ZiG? If the answer is no, then the country risks creating a currency that exists in theory but struggles in practice.

A national currency cannot rely on enforcement alone—it must earn trust through stability, convertibility, and universal acceptance. Without those foundations, even newly printed banknotes risk being treated less like money and more like temporary paper.

The 5 key characteristics of money demand that.

Acceptability Money must be universally accepted by everyone in the economy to be useful for transactions. Money must be universally accepted by everyone in the economy to be useful for transactions.

Durability Money must be strong enough to withstand constant physical use over time. Money must be strong enough to withstand constant physical use over time.

Portability Money must be easily carried, allowing people to carry money to make purchases. Money must be easily carried, allowing people to carry money to make purchases.

Divisibility Money should be divisible into smaller denominations, allowing for purchases of varied values, Money should be divisible into smaller denominations, allowing for purchases of varied values,

Stability of Value Its value should not fluctuate rapidly, ensuring it can function as a reliable store of wealth, which is important for the functions

If we cant ponder seriously about these qualities, then we should honestly forget about introducing the new notes. They will face confidence issues and instantly trigger inflation before they once again become just another failed test run.