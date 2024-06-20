Econet Dominates The Active Subscriber Market Share

Telecommunications and technology firm Econet Wireless tops the Active Subscriber Market Share as it gained 1.07 percent from 69.73 percent registered in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 70.80 % in the quarter under review, according the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory in Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) first quarter 2024 report.

The sector recorded a 1.56% contraction in active mobile subscriptions from 14,973,816

recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 14,746,943 in the quarter under review. This resulted

in a 1.56% decline in mobile penetration rate from 97.7% recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 96.14% recorded in the first quarter of 2024. The following table shows active mobile

subscriptions recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2024

Telecel slightly gained in market share as it gained 0.06%.

It is worth noting that gains of Econet(1.07%) and Telecel (0.06%) arose from a reduction in NetOne’s market share whichcontracted by 1.14% from 28.39% in the previous quarter to 27.25% in the quarter under review.

However, Econet recorded a slight decline in active mobile subscriptions of 0.04%. Only Telecel registered a 4.34% growth in active mobile subscriptions. Figure 1 below shows a quarterly

comparison of market shares of active mobile subscriptions by the three Mobile Network

Operators (MNOs).