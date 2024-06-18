Civil Registry Develops Online Applications For Passports And National IDs

The Civil Registry Department is developing a platform for online application for passports and national IDs in Zimbabwe and people will soon be able to apply for passports and national identity cards through an advanced online platform being developed by the Civil Registry Department (CRD).

This platform is expected to go live before the end of the year. Additionally, next month, authorities will unveil the Zimbabwe Population Registry System (ZPRS), which will serve as a central database for all citizens’ demographic information and will be crucial for the online application process for civic documents.

The Minister of Home Affairs Honorable Kazembe Kazembe said this digital solution will streamline the process and should be available by the end of 2024 and he said the Electronic Document and Records Management System, which is part of this initiative, is also expected to be completed by year-end.

ZPRS, currently undergoing final testing, will store citizens’ details and link various government departments, including hospitals, allowing for instant birth and death registrations. The CRD has already secured high-tech equipment in preparation for this digital migration and the online application process will involve creating an account on the official platform, filling out electronic forms, uploading required documents, and making payments online. The platform will include a tracking system for monitoring application status and may also facilitate booking appointments for biometric data capture or document verification.

Registrar-General Henry Machiri stated that the online application platform aims to streamline access to civic documents. While anticipating readiness by the fourth quarter, he emphasized the need to resolve outstanding issues, including payment processing.

The government has also completed setting up an e-passport center in Johannesburg, South Africa, with additional centers planned for the United Kingdom and the United States. E-passport offices have been established across Zimbabwe, issuing over 100,000 travel documents since their introduction in January 2022. This year, CRD plans to open new e-passport offices in Gokwe South district and Mutare.