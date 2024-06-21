Liquid Tops Market Share Of Equipped lnternational Internet Bandwidth Capacity

Leading Internet Service Provider Liquid Intelligent Technologies maintains dominance in the market share of equipped international internet bandwidth capacity controlling 81,80 percent according to the first quarter 2024 report by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

Equipped international Internet bandwidth capacity for Internet Access Providers increased by 0.97% to record 1,039,705 Mbps in first quarter of 2024, from 1,029,705 Mbps recorded in the prior period.

In the meantime, Liquid continued to dominate the market share of equipped international internet bandwidth and notably Dandemutande is the only operator which upgraded its equipped international incoming internet bandwidth capacity in the quarter under review with an additional 10,000Mbps.