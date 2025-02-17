EcoCash Shakes Up, Announces Leadership Reshuffle

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited (EHZL) has unveiled a restructuring of its board of directors, appointing a new chairman and several new members.

The move is a major shift in the leadership for the company, which operates Zimbabwe’s leading mobile money platform, EcoCash.

Dr. Titus Murefu takes the helm as the new Chairman of the Board.

By Vongai Masuka

He will be joined by a diverse cohort of new appointees, which includes Mr. Rugare Chidembo, Mr. Roy Chimanikire, Mrs. Nadine Gabi Levy, Mr. Evaristo Mudhikwa, Mr. Morgen Mufowo, Mr. James Andrew Kufakunesu Mushore, and Mr. David Alexander Rhodes, serving as independent non-executive directors.

In addition to the new board members, EHZL announced the appointment of Mr. Tavianda Nyambirai as the Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, and Mr. Hazvinei Kapfunde as the Banking Operations Director and Executive Director.

The company also acknowledged the departure of several board members, including Mr. Eddie Chibi (Executive Director), Mrs. Theresa Nyemba (Executive Director), and others, while expressing gratitude for their service and contributions. Notably, the long-serving board chairman, Mrs. Shereni, was also among those who departed.

The shake-up comes at a critical time for EcoCash, as the company navigates a rapidly evolving fintech landscape and faces increasing competition.

According to a statement released by EcoCash, the company is grateful to Mrs. Shereni’s contributions.

“The Shareholders, Directors, Management and Staff are grateful for Mrs. Shereni’s contribution and dedication to the Bank during her tenure as Board Chairman,” the company stated in an official release. “The Board also acknowledges the service of the departing Directors.”

The remaining directors from the previous board, Mr. Dominic Musengi and Ms. Elizabeth T Masiyiwa, will continue to serve on the EHZL board.

EcoCash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited is a diversified digital financial services group offering a range of products and services, including mobile money, insurance, and lending solutions.