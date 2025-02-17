Zim Data Protection Act Now ln Full Force, Businesses Urged Compliance By March 12

Zimbabwe’s Data Protection Act is in full force, and the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has set a hard compliance deadline of March 12, 2025, this means that businesses and organizations handling personal identifiable information must ensure they are compliant with the law to avoid severe penalties.

The consequences of non-compliance are dire, with potential arrests, heavy fines, legal action, and reputational damage for businesses. To help organizations navigate this complex regulatory landscape, POTRAZ and the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) are hosting a Data Protection Compliance Breakfast Meeting on the the 20th of February.

This high-impact event is designed to provide critical insights on what businesses must do to avoid penalties and ensure compliance with the Data Protection Act. The meeting is a must-attend for CEOs, CIOs, business leaders, IT and compliance officers, data protection officers (DPOs), risk and legal professionals, and anyone handling personal identifiable information.

During the meeting, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the Data Protection Act and its implications for businesses. They will also learn about the key requirements for compliance, including data subject rights, data protection by design and default, and breach notification procedures.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts from POTRAZ and CSZ, ask questions, and network with peers who are facing similar challenges.