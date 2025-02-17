Cassava Technologies Announces New Leadership to Drive Growth

Cassava Technologies has announced a series of key leadership appointments as it prepares for the next phase of expansion. The company, which recently completed a successful equity round and business reorganization, is positioning itself to strengthen its competitive edge across 30+ markets spanning Africa, the Middle East, India, and Latin America.

With a focus on driving innovation and growth in critical sectors such as connectivity, cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital payments, Cassava’s new leadership team is set to spearhead the company’s ambitious growth strategy, the company has revealed.

Key Leadership Appointments (Effective 1 March 2025):

Ahmed El Beheiry – COO and Chief AI Officer, responsible for commercial strategy, business processes, IT, and supply chain.

Deon Geyser – CEO of Liquid Networks, overseeing fibre, satellite, wireless, and wholesale connectivity services across Africa.

Ziaad Suleman – CEO of Cassava South Africa, leading growth and innovation strategy for the country’s operations.

Adil El Youssefi – CEO of Cassava’s Co-location Business, managing data centre operations.

Wellington Makamure – CEO for Rest of Africa & International, driving expansion in markets outside South Africa.

Finhai Munzara – Chief Corporate Development Officer, overseeing mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, and strategic partnerships.

Bronwen Zehmke – Group General Counsel, responsible for legal and regulatory affairs.

Leonard Bore – Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, managing compliance, enterprise risk, internal audit, and ESG initiatives.

Sharon Marufu – Chief Supply Chain Officer, leading group-wide supply chain and procurement.

Lorreta Songola – Managing Director for Cassava Zimbabwe, overseeing operations in the country.

Cassava CEO Hardy Pemhiwa said the appointments reflect a commitment to building a dynamic and diverse team to drive the company’s growth. “Our ‘One Cassava’ strategy will help us serve customers better, accelerate expansion, and ensure long-term success,” he said.