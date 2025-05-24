Digital Land Registries Key to Ending Disputes, Empowering Young Farmers – Mavetera

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, has emphasized the importance of digital land registries in ending disputes and empowering young farmers.

Delivering a virtual keynote address at Masvingo Polytechnic’s Leadership Success Series under the theme The Land Tenure :Unlocking the Potential of Young People , Mavetera highlighted the significance of digital transformation in unlocking the full potential of Zimbabwe’s land.

“The land is our inheritance,” Mavetera said, “but in the 21st century, ownership and law are not enough. Innovation is the key to unlocking its full potential.”

She stressed that digital land registries can provide secure and accessible land ownership records, reducing disputes and empowering young farmers to drive agricultural productivity.

By leveraging technology, Zimbabwe can improve land governance, increase efficiency, and promote economic growth. Mavetera’s call for digital transformation aligns with the government’s efforts to develop the country’s digital economy, positioning Zimbabwe for a brighter future.

With digital land registries, the country can unlock new opportunities for young farmers and pave the way for a more prosperous and sustainable agricultural sector.