African pay-TV broadcaster DStv, operating under Canal+, is implementing a series of channel adjustments and package changes across its platform. The broadcaster is set to shut down its Cine Magic channel at the end of June 2026, while simultaneously introducing a new telenovela channel and altering the availability of its most affordable subscription tier.

DStv has begun notifying subscribers that Cine Magic (Channel 139) will close on June 30, 2026. Introduced in November 2022 under the M-Net umbrella, the 12-hour movie channel offers a mix of African and international films. The channel is currently exclusive to EasyView, DStv’s most affordable bouquet.

Alongside the channel closure, Canal+ appears to be aggressively reprioritising the EasyView package. The entry-level bouquet has been removed from the DStv website’s primary product catalogue and is no longer available as an option for new online sign-ups. Canal+ stated this move aligns with its DStv Stream offerings, which do not include the EasyView tier. Customers seeking to subscribe to this specific package can no longer do so via the web and must instead route their requests through DStv’s call centre or official WhatsApp support channels.

While the entry-level tier loses content, DStv is expanding the lineup for its remaining packages. Starting July 1, 2026, the broadcaster will add Novelas+ to its Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus, and Premium tiers.

Novelas+ will broadcast on Channel 133, effectively replacing the Tlnovelas channel that DStv removed from the platform in January 2026. The channel, which is Canal+’s top-performing channel in French-speaking African markets, will feature a heavy rotation of Turkish and global dramas dubbed in English, with Portuguese dubbing available in specific regions like Angola and Mozambique.

These latest adjustments are part of a broader content reshuffle by DStv throughout the first half of 2026. According to the platform’s recent scheduling data, DStv has been systematically restructuring its offerings, dropping channels like MTV Base, BET Africa, and CBS Reality across multiple tiers, while adding targeted content like WWE, Trace Gospel, and integrated Showmax access to retain its core viewership.