By Ross Moyo

Dr. Chief Sifundo Moyo, Secretary General of the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU), has been honored for his leadership in the postal and courier services sector at the Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards 2025. Dr. Moyo, who is also the Postmaster General of Zimpost, was recognized alongside other notable winners, who include Google boss, Senior Vice President, James Manyika, and Dr. Cosmas Zavazava, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau (BDT) at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Dr. Moyo’s leadership has been instrumental in promoting the African Union’s goals and objectives, particularly in the areas of good governance and fighting corruption. He has emphasized the need for PAPU and the African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC) to work together as continental bodies.

Last week’s Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards recognized excellence in 23 categories, including the last category ICT Special Recognition Award Dr Moyo was recognized in. ICT Innovator of the Year, Best e-Government Initiative, and Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year. The awards ceremony was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and stakeholders from the ICT sector locally and even those that have an international footprint.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda Anastacia Mavetera, highlighted the sector’s progress, including the completion of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and the launch of the Digital Skills Ambassadors Program.

“Dr. Moyo’s recognition is a testament to his outstanding leadership and commitment to the postal and courier services sector,” Minister Mavetera said.

Dr. Moyo’s achievement is a source of pride for Zimbabwe and the postal and courier services sector. His leadership has inspired many young professionals and his contributions will continue to shape the future of the sector.

ICT Excellence Awards are an important platform for recognizing outstanding achievements in the ICT sector, providing a platform for stakeholders to come together and celebrate excellence.