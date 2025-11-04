The upcoming TechnoMag Tech Fora 2025, scheduled for 7 November 2025, will feature a standout session by Dr Nancy Kwangwa (Ph.D), a widely-respected trainer and researcher in digital literacy, information literacy, scholarly communication and AI ethics in Zimbabwe.



Her talk, titled “Bridging Digital Divides: AI Ethics, Literacy & Inclusion in Zimbabwe’s Knowledge Economy”, promises to offer deep insight into how emerging technologies must be shaped by human-centred values if Africa’s digital future is to be inclusive and sustainable.

Dr Kwangwa’s professional journey weaves together libraries, knowledge systems, research data management and digital inclusion. She is actively engaged with the UNESCO “Women 4 AI Ethics” initiative, signalling her commitment to ethical deployment of artificial intelligence. Her profile states: “Experienced trainer in the areas of digital literacy, information literacy, research data management and scholarly communication.”

In addition to her training work, Dr. Kwangwa is currently the Deputy Librarian at the Women’s University in Africa. She previously served as the Chief Knowledge Management and Research Officer at the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission. She has also participated in high-level dialogues on the future workforce and how digital skills must evolve for Generation Z and beyond in Zimbabwe. Prior to these roles she held senior positions in the knowledge/information science space in Zimbabwe — a career trajectory which uniquely positions her at the nexus of technology, ethics, and capacity building in the region.

At the TechnoMag tech Fora session, Dr Kwangwa will explore how Zimbabwe and similar African contexts can build knowledge-economy platforms that are both technologically capable and ethically grounded. She plans to examine how AI systems should be paired with strong information-literacy frameworks and research-data governance to avoid deepening existing inequalities. The session will also highlight practical pathways for organisations, institutions and individuals to improve digital literacy, foster ethical AI awareness and embed inclusive design into technology development.

This talk comes at a crucial time: as Zimbabwe and Africa at large accelerate adoption of digital technologies, the challenge is not just what we can build, but how we build it — and who benefits. With Dr Kwangwa’s combination of practical experience, academic rigour and ethical lens, attendees will gain both inspiration and actionable insight.

For professionals, educators, technology developers and policy-makers attending the TechnoMag Tech Fora, Dr Kwangwa’s session offers a rare opportunity to engage with the human side of digital transformation — the frameworks, mindsets and competencies that underpin sustainable tech deployment, rather than just the hardware and software.

As the digital ecosystem in Zimbabwe continues to evolve, voices like Dr Nancy Kwangwa’s remind us that true innovation combines high-tech with high-touch: advanced tools guided by deep understanding of human needs, rights and capacities. We look forward to her contribution at what is shaping up to be one of the most thought-provoking sessions of the event.