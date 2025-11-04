The stage is set for one of Zimbabwe’s most anticipated technology gatherings — the TechnoMag Tech Fora 2025, happening on November 7, 2025. This year’s event will bring together innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders to unpack how technology is shaping Africa’s digital economy. Among the exciting names joining the conversation is Runyararo Nyandoro, Product Manager for Insurtech & InvesTech at O’Mari Zimbabwe, who will be delving into a powerful discussion on “From Risk to Reward: How Insurtech & InvesTech Are Re-shaping Financial Services in Africa.”

Runyararo Nyandoro represents a new generation of African innovators redefining financial inclusion through technology. As Product Manager at O’Mari Zimbabwe, He plays a key role in developing digital solutions that bridge traditional financial systems with cutting-edge fintech platforms. His focus on Insurtech and InvesTech has positioned him at the heart of conversations about how technology can simplify access to insurance, investment, and financial growth opportunities for everyday Africans.

His professional journey has seen him excel across banking and fintech, with a solid reputation for product innovation, digital strategy, and customer-centered design. According to her LinkedIn profile, he is currently pursuing an MBA at INSEAD, a step that underscores his commitment to global leadership and business transformation. His network spans local and international professionals, and her experience mirrors the growing synergy between technology and financial empowerment across the continent.

At the TechnoMag Tech Fora, Runyararo will share insights into how emerging financial technologies are unlocking opportunities for new markets, breaking long-standing barriers to insurance and investment access, and creating scalable solutions that can transform lives. His presentation will also highlight how local innovators can leverage Africa’s growing fintech ecosystem to build products that not only compete globally but also serve the unique needs of African consumers.

The TechnoMag Tech Fora continues to stand as a platform that celebrates innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation. With thought leaders like Runyararo Nyandoro taking part, the 2025 edition promises an inspiring exchange of ideas and actionable insights that will shape the future of Zimbabwe’s tech and financial landscape.

As Zimbabwe accelerates toward a more digital economy, conversations led by visionary minds like Runyararo Nyandoro remind us that technology is not just about disruption — it’s about connection, empowerment, and building sustainable solutions that work for everyone. The TechnoMag Tech Fora 2025 will undoubtedly mark another milestone in that journey.