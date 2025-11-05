Aura Group CEO Samuelle B. Dimairho will take center stage at the Tech Convergence Forum to discuss the pressing challenges and emerging opportunities faced by Starlink distributors and resellers in Zimbabwe. The forum, which aims to bring together industry leaders and innovators, will focus on the evolving landscape of satellite internet services and the crucial role of distribution channels.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

With Starlink rapidly expanding its reach globally, resellers are grappling with issues such as supply chain disruptions, competitive pricing, and the need for enhanced customer support. Dimairho’s insights are expected to shed light on how distributors can navigate these hurdles while maximizing their market potential.

The satellite internet market is highly dynamic, and as a community, we must adapt to changing consumer demands and technological advancements to harness the full potential of Starlink’s offerings.

In addition to discussing challenges, the forum will explore opportunities for growth, including partnerships and innovative distribution strategies that can enhance service delivery and customer engagement.

Aura is a leading technology company specializing in satellite communications and digital solutions. With a commitment to innovation and customer service, Aura aims to empower businesses and consumers with reliable connectivity solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the evolving telecommunications landscape.