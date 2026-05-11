A coin sized brain implant from Elon Musk’s neurotechnology venture is pushing braincomputer interfaces from the realm of science fiction into clinical reality, offering new possibilities for people living with paralysis.

Neuralink⁠ says its wireless N1 implant is designed to translate neural activity directly into digital commands, allowing users to control phones or computers with thought alone.

The device, which sits beneath the skull, uses thousands of microscopic electrodes to record and stimulate brain signals, transmitting them to external devices via Bluetooth.

The surgical procedure is performed by a specialised robot that inserts ultra thin flexible threads into the brain’s motor cortex, the region responsible for voluntary movement.

According to the company, this level of precision enables high resolution monitoring of individual neurons, a significant advance over earlier wired brain computer interface (BCI) systems.

The implant runs on a wirelessly rechargeable battery, eliminating the need for external connectors.

Neuralink’s near term goal is to restore digital autonomy for people with severe mobility impairments, including individuals with quadriplegia or degenerative conditions such as ALS.

By re-establishing a direct line between brain signals and digital devices, the technology aims to allow users to send messages, browse the web, and interact with smart home systems.

The company envisions applications ranging from restoring vision to treating neurological disorders and ultimately, achieving a form of seamless interaction between humans and artificial intelligence.

Momentum around the technology increased after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)⁠ granted approval for human clinical trials.

Neuralink has since implanted the device in trial participants, marking a milestone in the growing race to commercialize BCIs.

While other research groups and companies are exploring similar technologies, Neuralink points to its wireless design, surgical robotics, and potential for large scale manufacturing as key differentiators.

Still, the promise comes with profound ethical and safety considerations from the inherent risks of brain surgery to questions of data privacy and the potential misuse of thought controlled computing.

However, the technology could transform communication and medicine, offering life changing tools for millions with neurological challenges.

As Neuralink’s trials advance, the debate over how far and how fast society should adopt such neural technologies is only beginning.