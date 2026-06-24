In the world of technology, some of the biggest career moves do not always begin in boardrooms or through traditional recruitment processes. Sometimes, they start with a simple message.

Did you know that the person chosen to help shape the future of WhatsApp reportedly entered the conversation with Meta after a cold email?

Meta’s decision to hand leadership responsibilities at WhatsApp to Kunal Shah, one of India’s most recognised startup investors and the founder of fintech company CRED, has drawn attention across the global technology industry.

The appointment comes at a time when messaging platforms are rapidly changing. WhatsApp is no longer just a tool for sending messages — it has become a major digital ecosystem connecting individuals, businesses, payments, customer services and increasingly artificial intelligence.

Shah’s background brings a different perspective to one of the world’s largest communication platforms. Unlike traditional social media executives, his experience has largely been built around consumer behaviour, fintech innovation and understanding how people interact with digital products.

The story behind his recruitment is also unusual. According to reports, Meta’s Chief Product Officer Chris Cox became interested in Shah’s ideas after an initial cold email exchange, eventually leading to conversations about the future of technology and platforms used by billions of people.

The move reflects a wider shift in the technology industry. Companies are increasingly looking for leaders who understand not only software, but also human behaviour, digital economies and how people adopt new technologies.

For WhatsApp, the future may involve much more than messaging. The platform is expected to continue expanding its role in business communication, artificial intelligence services and digital transactions.

Kunal Shah’s journey from building a fintech startup in India to helping guide one of the world’s biggest communication platforms highlights a new reality in technology: sometimes the next big opportunity begins with a single message. Credit: Bloomberg