Cimas Health Group has opened registrations for the third edition of its Healthathon innovation challenge, calling on Zimbabwean innovators to develop technology-based solutions aimed at improving healthcare delivery.

The initiative, running under the theme “Reimagining Healthcare Through Disruptive Innovation,” is targeting innovation hubs, start-ups, university technology teams, software developers, and product innovators.

According to Cimas, participants will be expected to transform their ideas into workable minimum viable products that address challenges affecting the healthcare sector.

The areas of focus include fragmented health data, access to healthcare services, preventive healthcare, service delivery challenges, and patient experience.

“Cimas Healthathon 3.0 invites innovators across the country to develop practical, technology-driven solutions that improve healthcare access, affordability, and delivery,” the organization said in a statement.

The competition will award a total of US$7 000 in prize money, with the winning team receiving US$3 500. The second and third placed teams will receive US$2 000 and US$1 500 respectively.

Cimas said the programme is designed to support the development of solutions that respond to real healthcare challenges while encouraging collaboration between technology developers and the health sector.

Applications for the Healthathon 3.0 close on 12 July 2026. Interested participants can register through Cimas Health Group’s official platforms.