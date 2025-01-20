Data Privacy Week Symposium Set For Victoria Falls

Zimbabwe will host the Data Privacy Week Symposium 2025, organized by POTRAZ, from January 28 to 30 at the Elephant Hills Resort in Victoria Falls. Running under the theme “Bridging the gap between technology, policy, law, and practice: Towards strengthening data protection in Zimbabwe,” the event aims to address critical issues surrounding data privacy and protection in the country.

According to the regulator, organizations are encouraged to send representatives, including Data Protection Officers (DPOs) and senior executives, to gain insights into the importance of data protection and to align their practices with evolving policies and laws.

Attendees will earn DPO’s six Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points for their participation, emphasizing the symposium’s focus on professional development.

The conference fee is US$345 per person. For more information and registration, participants can contact organizers on [email protected] or [email protected] or call +263 772 727 934.The symposium promises to be a key platform for advancing Zimbabwe’s data protection frameworks and practices.