ICT Minister hands over 415 computers to 39 RDCs

In a significant move aimed at enhancing governance and service delivery in Zimbabwe’s rural areas, the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, led by Honourable Dr. T. A. Mavetera, handed over ICT equipment to 39 rural district councils (RDCs).

The event, which took place in Harare today underscores the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering development across the nation’s rural communities.

“This initiative is part of our whole-of-Government Approach championed by His Excellency President Mnangagwa,” Dr. Mavetera stated. “We aim to ensure that no council is left behind as we strive to improve the lives of our citizens in every corner of the country.”

The equipment donation is a vital component of the e-Government program, implemented through the Universal Services Fund (USF). This program seeks to streamline operations within Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, enhancing efficiency and accessibility in service delivery. By introducing cutting-edge ICT tools, the government hopes to decentralize power and resources, aligning with the principles of devolution laid out in Vision 2030.

“This is more than just a donation. It is a commitment to equitable access to technology and a brighter future for all Zimbabweans,” emphasized Dr. Mavetera. She further elaborated on the broader plans, including extending similar support to other local authorities.

The ICT Ministry has also pledged to provide comprehensive training programs to ensure that the equipment is effectively utilized. “We stand ready to offer ICT training to local authorities as part of our capacity-building projects. Our goal is to bridge the digital divide and foster a culture of innovation within our local governance structures,” the Minister affirmed.

The ripple effects of this initiative are expected to be transformative. With enhanced connectivity and digital tools, local councils will be better equipped to manage resources, streamline operations, and engage more effectively with their communities. The adoption of cloud-based solutions and digital supply chain systems will also reduce costs and improve efficiency, paving the way for a robust digital economy.

“This donation is just the beginning,” Dr. Mavetera concluded.