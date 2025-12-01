Dandemutande CEO Never Ncube has once again taken centre stage in Zimbabwe’s ICT sector after being awarded the ICT CEO of the Year 2025 his second consecutive win at the prestigious CEO Africa Roundtable Annual Banquet.

The event, held at the renowned Golden Conifer in Harare, brought together top business leaders from various sectors to celebrate excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership.

This back-to-back recognition is a powerful testament to Ncube’s exceptional leadership and the strategic direction he continues to drive at Dandemutande. Under his stewardship, the company has delivered strong business performance anchored on a bold, forward-looking corporate approach that prioritizes growth, innovation, and digital advancement.

Over the past year, his influence has continued to shape the ICT sector, inspiring industry-wide collaboration and pushing for solutions that enhance customer experience. Through Ncube’s guidance, Dandemutande has rolled out reliable, user-centered digital services aimed at improving access and expanding digital inclusion across communities.

What distinguishes his leadership is not only his strategic mindset but also his commitment to ethical, transparent, and sound management practices. Ncube has set a benchmark for excellence, becoming a model for how effective leadership can build sustainable progress in the ICT industry.

As he accepted his award, Ncube thanked his team and partners, stating:

“This recognition belongs to all of us. It reflects our collective commitment to driving meaningful digital transformation and building a future where technology empowers every Zimbabwean.”

Never Ncube has been at the helm of Dandemutande for several years, driving the company’s strategic evolution from a traditional connectivity provider to a forward-thinking digital solutions leader. With a professional background spanning ICT management, corporate strategy, and operational excellence, he has consistently championed innovation and customer-centred transformation.

His dual wins at the CEO Africa Roundtable Awards reflect not only individual excellence but also the collective progress of Zimbabwe’s ICT ecosystem under visionary leadership.