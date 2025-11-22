CEO Africa Roundtable to Host Annual Banquet Celebrating African Leadership and Resilience

Story by Tichaona Wangotse

The CEO Africa Roundtable (CEOART) is set to host its prestigious Annual Banquet on November 28, 2025 at the Golden Conifer in Harare, under the theme “Celebrating Resilience, Excellence and Strategic Foresight.” The event will bring together 300 top corporate executives, policymakers, development partners, and diplomats to reflect on the year’s challenges and successes while mapping out strategic priorities for 2026.

The banquet marks the culmination of CEOART’s 2025 business calendar and aims to honour exceptional leadership, innovation, and strategic foresight displayed by African business leaders in the face of complex economic headwinds.

Foreign affairs and international trade Minister Amon Murwira will serve as the Guest of honor. His presence underscores the strong link between leadership, innovation, and knowledge-based economic transformation on the continent.

Key highlights of the evening will include the presentation of the CEO Africa Roundtable Recognition Award, keynote addresses by renowned economists and industry captains, and an interactive session for reflection and future-focused dialogue.

In a statement, CEOART emphasized that the banquet is not only a celebration but also a strategic convening aimed at reinforcing its vision of ethical and visionary leadership driving Africa’s inclusive and sustainable development.

Expected outcomes from the event include strengthened member networks, documented insights for 2026 financial and operational planning, and enhanced brand visibility for CEOART and its strategic partners.

Established as a premier leadership platform, the CEO Africa Roundtable continues to foster collaboration and high-level dialogue among Africa’s foremost executives, contributing meaningfully to the continent’s economic transformation agenda.

The CEO Africa Roundtable Annual Banquet 2025 is not merely a celebration, it is a reaffirmation of leadership excellence and collective resilience. It will set the tone for 2026 by uniting the region’s foremost business minds to reflect, celebrate, and prepare for the opportunities ahead.