NetOne emerged as a standout performer at the 2025 Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards, securing top accolades that underscore its commitment to nationwide connectivity and service excellence.

NetOne was crowned the Winner in the Best Rural Internet Connectivity category and was also named the First Runner-Up for Best Telecoms Company. The awards were received by NetOne’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Musunda, who led the brand’s delegation at the event. The event, held on the 27th of November 2025 at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), was graced by high-ranking government officials and industry leaders.



The awards ceremony, which featured an expanded 23 categories up from 18 the previous year aimed to ensure inclusive recognition of excellence across leadership, innovation, and community empowerment.

In her remarks, Minister Tatenda A Mavetera highlighted key national initiatives, including the Presidential Internet Scheme, launched in April 2025 to provide affordable internet access and ensure. NetOne’s work exemplifies the practical implementation of this vision, having been instrumental in connecting underserved communities and supporting projects like the telemedicine dry run in Bu­lilima, Chirumanzu and several others, which leveraged connectivity to bridge critical healthcare gaps.

The company’s recognition as a top telecoms firm further cements its role as a crucial partner in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey.