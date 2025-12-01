Midlands State University (MSU) is gearing up for one of its biggest homecoming alumni celebrations yet.

The MSU Alumni Reunion 2025, set for 12 December 2025, will bring together thousands of former students, entrepreneurs, corporates, and friends of the institution for a full-day celebration at the MSU Main Campus in Gweru.

Running from 9:30am to 5:00pm, this year’s reunion promises a rich blend of nostalgia, networking, entertainment, and meaningful reconnections.

Since its establishment, MSU has graduated over 95,000 students, contributing significantly to Zimbabwe’s workforce and producing leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs who continue to impact society positively.

The event is being coordinated by the International & Alumni Relations Office (IARO) with strong support from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), which is sponsoring key components of the program. The reunion is also proudly supported by several partners, including NetOne, Powertel, Zimgold, and other corporate players who continue to invest in strengthening the MSU alumni community.

A major feature of the day will be the Alumni Business Expo, where MSU graduates will showcase their products, services, innovations, and enterprises. The Expo—boosted by POTRAZ’s sponsorship—offers alumni a powerful opportunity to network with corporates, secure new collaborations, and highlight the impact of MSU talent in industry and society.

Other exciting activities include Campus Tours & Memory Lane, where former students can revisit iconic spots, relive memorable moments, and capture nostalgia in curated photo zones. These tours are expected to spark emotional reflections and offer a glimpse into the campus’s remarkable transformation over the years.

Another key highlight is Cross-generation Networking, bringing together alumni from different graduating classes to exchange ideas, build professional relationships, and inspire one another. This platform encourages collaboration between seasoned professionals, emerging innovators, and recent graduates.

To close the festivities, alumni will enjoy BBQ and Entertainment, featuring music, performances, and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for reconnecting and unwinding.

Registration for the MSU Alumni Reunion 2025 is now open. All former students are encouraged to secure their place early and share the link widely.

🔗 Register now: https://reunion2025.alumni.msu.ac.zw/

With POTRAZ’s support, alongside partners such as NetOne, Powertel, Zimgold, and many other players—and the collective energy of the MSU community—this year’s reunion is set to be one of the most vibrant and impactful editions yet. It is a celebration of identity, achievement, and the powerful global network of MSU graduates, who have collectively shaped the country’s development.

For inquiries, alumni can contact the organizing team at [email protected] or WhatsApp +263 714 472 358.

MSU Alumni Reunion 2025 — Come home, reconnect, and celebrate the journey.