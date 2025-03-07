Masiyiwa’s 3rd Most Powerful African In Business

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe Telcos Mogul and Econet Founder Strive Masiyiwa has been ranked the third most powerful African man in business.Masiyiwa who is the Chairman of Econet Group and a pioneer in the telcos sector and fintech innovation in Africa, has seen Econet Wireless grow in leaps and bounds across the globe with billion dollar interests in climate proof friendly rerenewable energy and digital banking which have contributed immensely to the African continent.A global influencer, he sits on major international boards, including Netflix and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Rokefeller, and numerous global most influential positions.

According to Forbes Magazine in a recent Tanzania report, 15 most powerful figures in African business 2025 include visionaries, disruptors, and empire builders as well as individuals who have transcended borders, industries, and expectations to shape the continent’s economic future. These powerhouses command boardrooms, influence governments, drive billion-dollar industries, and revolutionise technology. From moguls who control vast economic empires to tech innovators leading the digital revolution and political heavyweights redefining governance, according to the Tanzania publication, which compiled an exclusive list that showcases the 15 most powerful people in African business. Their influence extends far beyond the continent, making them key players on the global stage. Power isn’t just about wealth or position rather it’s about impact, vision, and the ability to shape the future. These are the game-changers, the kingmakers, and the forces behind Africa’s meteoric rise who have seen Zimbabwe’s come out third not In cash but more so in power and influence which surpases monetary value.

1. Aliko Dangote Nationality: Nigeria Founder & CEO, Dangote Group As Africa’s wealthiest individual, Dangote’s industrial empire spans cement, agriculture, and oil refining. His $19 billion Dangote Refinery, the largest in Africa, is set to transform the continent’s energy sector. A philanthropist and global business leader, he plays a key role in shaping Africa’s economic trajectory. 2. Mohammed Dewji Nationality: Tanzania CEO, MeTL Group Tanzania’s only dollar billionaire, Dewji leads MeTL Group, a conglomerate spanning textile, food processing, and agriculture across 10 African countries. A signatory of The Giving Pledge, he has committed half his fortune to philanthropy and remains one of East Africa’s most influential business figures. 3. Strive Masiyiwa Nationality: Zimbabwe Chairman, Econet Group A pioneer of telecom and fintech innovation in Africa, Masiyiwa’s Econet Wireless has expanded across multiple continents. His ventures in renewable energy and digital banking continue to shape Africa’s future. A global influencer, he sits on major international boards, including Netflix and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

4. Prateek Suri Nationality: Indian Chairman & CEO, Maser Group Known as the “Technology Tiger of Africa”, Suri built Maser Group, a consumer electronics and AI-driven venture, into a multi-billion-dollar empire. With a net worth of $1.4 billion, he has spearheaded frontier technologies, mining, infrastructure, and AI investments across Africa and the Gulf region. 5. Abdulsamad Rabiu Nationality: Nigeria Executive Chairman, BUA Group As Nigeria’s second-richest man, Rabiu’s BUA Group dominates the cement, sugar, and infrastructure sectors. His vast investments in ports, real estate, and agriculture make him one of Africa’s most powerful business figures. 6. Nicky Oppenheimer Nationality: South Africa Former Chairman, De Beers Group Heir to the De Beers diamond fortune, Oppenheimer sold his 40% stake in the company for $5.1 billion in 2012. He remains one of Africa’s wealthiest individuals, with large investments in aviation, conservation, and private equity. 7. James Mwangi Nationality: Kenya CEO, Equity Bank The driving force behind Equity Bank’s rise, Mwangi transformed a small microfinance institution into East Africa’s largest financial services provider. A global thought leader, he is an advisor to the United Nations and World Economic Forum. 8. Donald Kaberuka Nationality: Rwanda Chairman, SouthBridge Kaberuka, the seventh President of the African Development Bank, is currently Chairman and Managing Partner of SouthBridge, a Pan-African financial advisory and investment firm. He is also the African Union High Representative

for the Peace Fund and Board Chair of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, and Tuberculosis and Malaria. 9. Wale Tinubu Nationality: Nigeria CEO, Oando Plc A corporate titan in Africa’s oil and gas industry, Tinubu built Oando into Nigeria’s largest indigenous energy company. A member of the World Economic Forum, he plays a key role in shaping Africa’s energy policies. 10. Koos Bekker Nationality: South Africa CEO, Naspers Bekker transformed Naspers into Africa’s biggest media and technology conglomerate, with stakes in Tencent, DSTV, and

He is a pioneer in digital investment and one of Africa’s most successful business strategists. 11. Karen Eicker Nationality: South Africa Managing Director, Apex Information Systems A trailblazer in digital communications, Eicker’s leadership in corporate architecture and tech infrastructure has made her a key player in South Africa’s information systems industry. 12. Manali Sheth Nationality: South Africa Managing Director, eSoft Development From a software analyst to a CEO, Sheth has redefined Africa’s tech landscape, focusing on digital transformation and AI-driven solutions. 13. Naguib Sawiris Nationality: Egypt CEO, Orascom Telecom Holding A telecom pioneer and political influencer, Sawiris built Orascom into a global telecom powerhouse and played a key role in Egypt’s political transition. 14. Abdeslam Ahizoune Nationality: Morocco Chairman & CEO, Maroc Telecom The architect of Morocco’s telecom revolution, Ahizoune leads one of Africa’s largest telecommunications companies and serves on major global industry boards. 15. Patrice Motsepe Nationality: South Africa Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals South Africa’s first black billionaire, Motsepe leads African Rainbow Minerals, one of the continent’s top mining and resources firms. He is also the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).