Cimas Health Group has officially announced its strategic partnership for the 12th edition of the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup and Multisport Festival, a move that reinforces the intersection of corporate social responsibility and national health advocacy. The announcement, made today at a high-profile press launch, marks a significant commitment by one of the country’s leading health services provider to champion wellness through elite and community sports.

The Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup, scheduled to take place on March 14, 2026, at the Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga, remains one of the continent’s premier sporting fixtures. Sanctioned by Africa Triathlon and World Triathlon, the event serves as a critical platform for elite athletes to earn world ranking points contributing to Olympic qualification.

This year’s festival will feature a diverse array of competitions, including the African Cross Triathlon (Off-Road) Championship, the Zimbabwe Triathlon Championships, and the Cimas Corporate Triathlon Challenge.

Speaking at the launch, Cimas Health Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Manatsa Gaka, emphasised that the partnership, facilitated through the group’s wellness division, iGo, is a natural extension of the organisation’s core mission.

“On behalf of Cimas Health Group, it is a privilege to stand before you today as a strategic partner, for the Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup and Multisport Festival Troutbeck 2026 edition through our wellness division iGo,” Gaka stated.

“It is my pleasure ladies and gentlemen to let you know that at Cimas Health Group, we exist for one simple, but powerful purpose: TO INSPIRE HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES. This belief is not confined to hospitals, clinics, or policies, it lives in moments like this, where people choose movement, discipline, resilience, and purpose”.

For Cimas, an institution with a legacy spanning over 80 years, the triathlon represents a physical manifestation of their corporate values.

“The Bonaqua Africa Triathlon represents everything Cimas Health Group stands for, endurance, balance, mental strength, physical wellness and the understanding that health is not an event, but a lifelong commitment,” Gaka added.

“Our partnership for this event is deliberate as performance and prevention go hand in hand. When brands with shared values come together, the impact goes far beyond visibility. It shapes behaviour, it inspires action and it normalises healthy choices”.

The festival’s inclusive nature offering everything from Tri-Kidz and Trisports races to Aquathlons and Open Water Swims aligns with Cimas’s broader iGo programmes, which utilize digital health solutions and community engagement to empower individuals. By supporting the Multisport Festival, Cimas aims to bridge the gap between elite performance and everyday well-being.

Closing his address, Gaka reaffirmed the group’s vision for a proactive approach to healthcare.

“As a long-established private health and wellness service provider with a legacy that spans to over 80 years of saving lives, Cimas Health Group is evolving beyond simply funding care to actively shaping and improving health outcomes,” he noted.

“To everyone here present, may today remind us that the best investment we can ever make is in our health. In this regard, Cimas Health Group is proud to be part of this journey”.