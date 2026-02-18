By Ross Moyo

Frampol’s Starlink Roaming Priority Plans are shaking up Zimbabwe’s internet market, offering various data packages to cater to diverse customer needs. The plans include nine options, ranging from 15GB for $33 to 655GB for $195, with additional data available at $0.26 per GB. This move is expected to boost digital inclusion and economic growth, especially in remote areas where traditional internet services are limited.

Frampol’s partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink provides high-speed internet access, challenging existing providers to improve their services and pricing. The service has already seen significant uptake, with over 40,000 active terminals in Zimbabwe. Starlink’s market share is expected to grow, with its fixed internet traffic standing at 83.94 petabytes, making a substantial contribution to the country’s total international internet bandwidth capacity.

“Starlink has shown a lot of value for customers because the competition it has brought in has forced a lot of ISPs to provide cost-effective internet solutions,” said Jasper Mangwana, an ICT researcher. This sentiment is echoed by many Zimbabweans who are benefiting from the improved internet services.

The introduction of Starlink has also led to a decrease in internet tariffs, making high-speed internet more accessible to households and businesses. This is a significant development in a country where internet penetration has been a challenge for many years.

As Zimbabwe’s internet landscape evolves, Frampol’s Starlink plans are likely to intensify competition, benefiting consumers with better options and services. With its flexible data packages and affordable pricing, Starlink is set to revolutionize the way Zimbabweans access the internet.

In the long run, this could lead to increased economic growth, improved digital inclusion, and better access to information for Zimbabweans. As the country continues to develop, it’s clear that Starlink is playing a significant role in shaping the future of Zimbabwe’s internet market.