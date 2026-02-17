By Ross Moyo

In a bid to simplify customer service, WhatsApp Business has introduced a new feature called Notes. This innovative tool allows businesses to keep track of important customer details, ensuring that no information is ever lost or forgotten.

With Notes, businesses can easily record and access crucial customer information, such as allergies, special requests, or previous interactions. This feature is designed to help businesses provide personalized and efficient service, saving time and reducing errors.

According to WhatsApp Business, the Notes feature is a game-changer for businesses looking to improve their customer service. “Never forget a detail again with notes,” the company tweeted, highlighting the feature’s benefits.

The Notes feature is now available for WhatsApp Business users, and it’s expected to revolutionize the way businesses interact with their customers. By keeping track of important details, businesses can build stronger relationships with their customers and provide a more tailored experience.

In Zimbabwe, businesses can leverage the Notes feature to take their customer service to the next level. Whether it’s remembering a customer’s favorite product or noting a special occasion, Notes is the perfect tool for businesses looking to go the extra mile.

WhatsApp Business users can put the Notes feature today and discover how it can transform their customer service.