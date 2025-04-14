China is set to revolutionize its education system by introducing mandatory artificial intelligence (AI) classes for students aged 6 to 18, starting September 2025.

As part of the national curriculum, students will receive a minimum of eight hours of AI instruction each year, tailored to their age group.

Younger students will explore basic AI concepts through interactive activities, while older students will dive into advanced topics like robotics and machine learning.

This initiative aims to equip China’s future generations with essential AI skills, preparing them for careers in tech-driven industries.

According to BitTorrentBox the decision reflects China’s ambitious vision to become a global leader in AI and the curriculum will be interactive and fun for young people with projects such as designing smart games,and will become more complex for teenagers with a focus on innovation.

China’s Minister of Education, Huai Jinpeng, emphasized the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, announcing a 2025 white paper outlining the country’s strategic vision and roadmap for integrating AI in schools. By incorporating AI into school curricula, China aims to promote technological literacy and establish a foundation for sustained national leadership in the AI era.