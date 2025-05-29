Chief Justice Luke Malaba Emphasizes Tech Proficiency for Judiciary

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has urged judicial officers to embrace technological advancements, stressing that those lacking basic computer skills have no place in Zimbabwe’s judiciary. This call to action was made during public interviews for Labour Court judges conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The JSC has implemented the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) to streamline digital case management. To utilize the system, users require devices with reliable internet access and training on the platform. Malaba’s scrutiny of local lawyer Joseph Masango, applying for a Labour Court judge position, highlighted the importance of tech proficiency.

As the judiciary evolves, embracing technology is crucial for effective case management and delivery of justice. The IECMS aims to enhance efficiency and modernize the judiciary, and Malaba’s emphasis on tech skills underscores the need for judicial officers to be proficient in using digital tools.

Malaba’s statement serves as a wake-up call for judicial officers to upskill and reskill in technology. The JSC’s implementation of IECMS demonstrates its commitment to leveraging technology for improved service delivery. As Zimbabwe’s judiciary continues to evolve, tech proficiency will be essential for officers to excel in their roles.

The emphasis on tech proficiency is a step towards modernizing Zimbabwe’s judiciary. As the country adapts to the digital age, judicial officers must be equipped with the necessary skills to effectively utilize technology and deliver justice efficiently. This move is expected to enhance the overall efficiency and effectiveness of the judiciary, ultimately benefiting the citizens of Zimbabwe.