POTRAZ to Hand Over First-Ever Data Controller Licences

Government backs data security with first licence handover.
Ruvarashe Gora
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) will officially hand over data controller licences to approved entities at the Authority’s Inaugural Data Controller Licences Handover Ceremony scheduled for June 6, 2025 in Harare.

The ceremony, set for 8:00 am at the Rainbow Towers Hotel, signals a major development in Zimbabwe’s digital regulatory framework as the country intensifies efforts to strengthen data privacy and promote responsible data governance.

POTRAZ Director General Dr Machengete has extended invitations to all licensed and compliant data controllers to attend the inaugural event, which is expected to cement the Authority’s oversight role in safeguarding personal information across sectors.

By Ruvarashe Gora

This initiative is a significant milestone in promoting responsible data governance and privacy protection,” Dr Machengete said, underlining its commitment to global standards in digital regulation.

The licensing handover is part of broader reforms aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in how data is collected, stored, and processed, particularly as more services move online. The event also aligns with government recent strides in digital transformation and cybersecurity enforcement.

