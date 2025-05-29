AURA Group Partners ZB Bank To Deliver lmpact Plan Package, 64% Discount For Schools

AURA Group, an officially licensed Starlink reseller, has partnered with ZB Bank’s microfinance arm, QUPA, to extend high-speed satellite internet to underserved communities across Zimbabwe, its commitment to education goes beyond providing connectivity. Through the “Impact Plan package” for schools, the company is enabling sustainable digital transformation in rural areas.

Key pillars of the education-focused Impact Plan include up to 64% discounts on Starlink subscriptions for educational institutions and performance monitoring through a digital dashboard, AURA Group’s partnership with ZB Bank will deliver download speeds above 300 Mbps and latency averages of 25-60ms, turning isolated locations into globally connected hubs.

AURA Group’s commitment to education goes beyond providing connectivity. Through the “Impact Plan package” for schools, the company is enabling sustainable digital transformation in rural and underserved communities. Key pillars of the education-focused Impact Plan include up to 64% discounts on Starlink subscriptions for educational institutions and performance monitoring through a digital dashboard.

AURA recommends the Standard Starlink Kit as the optimal choice for schools, offering higher user capacity, stronger bandwidth, and greater stability. This solution ensures seamless use of online learning platforms, video conferencing, and digital content, empowering schools with the infrastructure, tools, and training needed for long-term digital success.

Schools can access the facility at all ZB Bank branches across Zimbabwe and through AURA offices nationwide, ensuring convenience and support at every step – from application to installation and beyond. This partnership sets a new standard for inclusive, ethical, and sustainable digital education across Africa.