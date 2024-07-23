Climate Change Hits Zimbabwe Dams Killing Wild Life

By Ross Moyo

Climate change has increasing become a reality in Zimbabwe decimating water levels in both man made and natural lakes negatively impacting wild life, resulting on deaths.

This was revealed by ZimParks spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo who confirmed that the continued decline of water levels in Lake Kariba for instance is a result of climate change and will cause human-wildlife conflicts.



“We have been receiving inconsistent rainfall over the past seasons in the country. In this upper part of Ume and Sanyati Rivers that feed into Kariba Dam, we have approximately 2000 hippopotamuses.

“Due to these low water levels, we are likely to have problems with hippos because they survive in water,” he said.

The ZimParks mouthpiece revealed that Zimbabwe has experienced a lean rainfall season, extending the dry season hence, in search of water bodies, wild animals, including hippos, are encroaching on territories inhabited by humans in search of water and grasslands.

“We are in July and as we move to drier months of the year, we are likely to have some fatalities as we are battling an overpopulation of hippos within this part of the country,” said Farawo.

In Matusadona National Park, which sits on the shore of Kariba Dam where water levels are declining and forage for the wild animals continues to dwindle, this is also posing a high risk of human-wildlife conflict in communities surrounding the park.

Weather patterns are drastically changing as Climate change is undeniably shaping new developments in the world today, presenting new realities for all global citizens.

Climate change results are profound, from rising temperatures, declining water levels in lakes, rivers and dams to extremely harsh weather conditions.

The impact is nevertheless clearly not limited to humans alone with far-reaching effects on the world’s biodiversity.

The ‘diversity of life’ on earth, also better known as biodiversity is a vital cog for the planet’s health and survival.