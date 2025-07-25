Chakachaya neEcocash Guarantees Free Ecosure Cover Up To $2,500

EcoCash has partnered with ZESA through the Chakachaya promotion, making it easier for customers to buy their ZESA tokens while enjoying exciting benefits. By dialing *900#, customers can instantly purchase their ZESA tokens and receive guaranteed free EcoSure cover of up to $2,500.

This partnership allows customers to not only conveniently pay for their electricity but also protect their homes and appliances against unexpected damage or loss. Additionally, customers qualify for the EcoSure promotion and earn points that qualify them for the Chakachaya neEcoCash promotion.

Through Chakachaya neEcoCash, EcoCash rewards its loyal customers with points for using its services, including buying ZESA tokens. These points can be redeemed for exciting prizes and rewards, making the experience even more rewarding.

By working together, EcoCash and ZESA are providing a convenient, secure, and rewarding experience for customers. With the *900# code, customers can enjoy instant token receipt, free EcoSure cover, and qualify for promotions, all while earning points for the Chakachaya neEcoCash promotion.

This partnership is a win-win for customers, offering a hassle-free way to manage their electricity payments while also enjoying valuable benefits and rewards.