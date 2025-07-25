Zimbabweans have been complaining about Starlink outage across the country, a matter which has been confirmed not to be only affecting the country but the whole wide world satellite provider network, in a first global glitch by the telecoms giant.

Space X confirmed that their company Starlink is currently facing global satellite outage and users must not adjust their sets as they are facing an internal software services disruption that operate the core network.

“Starlink is currently in a network outage and we are actively implementing a solution. We appreciate your patience, we’ll share an update once this issue is resolved.”

Another Update on the matter by one of the engineers tweeted

“Starlink has now mostly recovered from the network outage, which lasted approximately 2.5 hours. The outage was due to failure of key internal software services that operate the core network. We apologize for the temporary disruption in our service; we are deeply committed to providing a highly reliable network, and will fully root cause this issue and ensure it does not occur again.”

With Starlink Users in the Dark, its founder Billionaire mogul Elon Musk himself also confirmed the satellite internet crash speaking on the same page with his engineers that the internet provider hit turbulence this week, leaving users stranded in digital darkness after a sudden network outage disrupted services across several regions.

Speaking on his X, formerly Twitter handle and Space the world’s richest man allayed fears on the technical glitch and assured frustrated users that their tech wizards were hard at work.

The connectivity lost in areas where Starlink is the sole internet lifeline, and many had been left scrolling in vain, sparking growing concerns about the reliability of the space-based service.

As it was, it had been wait and buffer with zero network for many perhaps millions even though now in real time network has been restored worldwide.

The outage was initially reported to by Musk’s Vice President Michael Nichols in the social network X.

According to him, the outage lasted about two and a half hours. But around 02:00, Starlink mostly resumed its work.

“We apologize for the temporary disruption to our service. We are deeply committed to providing a highly reliable network and will fully remediate this issue to ensure it does not happen again,” Nichols wrote .

At 03:18, Starlink reported to, that the network problem had been completely resolved and Starlink service had been restored.

The Starlink outage occurred on the evening of July 24 worldwide. Unmanned Systems Commander Robert (Magyar) Brovdi said that the problem affected the military along the entire front line, including the Russians.