CBZ National Schools Debate Tournament 2025 Kicks Off

The 2025 CBZ National Schools Debate Tournament was officially launched yesterday at Dominican Convent High School, promising a thrilling competition that will showcase the intellectual prowess of Zimbabwe’s youth. The tournament, a collaborative effort between Dominican Convent and CBZ Bank, aims to foster critical thinking, articulate communication, and future leadership among Zimbabwean students.

Head of Dominican Convent High School,Sister Kudzai Mutsure highlighted the tournament’s evolution from a vital partnership with CBZ Bank. She recalled the bank’s pivotal sponsorship that enabled Dominican Convent’s triumphant participation in the 2022 World Moot Court Championships in Romania, a victory that resonated not just for the school but for the entire nation.

Group Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at CBZ Holdings Matilda Nyathi, underscored the bank’s deep commitment to education, quoting Nelson Mandela: “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” CBZ’s USD 30,000 investment in the tournament is a strategic commitment to shaping the nation’s future.

The tournament features a dual-level format, with 24 institutions participating, each fielding both Junior and Senior teams. A fully funded pre-tournament workshop was held for schools without prior exposure to the World Schools Debating Championships model, promoting educational equity. The competition promises to be fierce, with notable schools like St. George’s College, Dominican Convent Harare, John Tallach, and Christian Brothers College participating.

The winners will receive exciting prizes, with the first-place teams in each category receiving $1000, second place $750, and third place $500. A Best Speaker award of $250 and a Runner-up Best Speaker award of $150 will also be presented.

The CBZ National Schools Debate Tournament is more than just a competition; it’s a celebration of young voices, bold ideas, and a shared vision for a better Zimbabwe. As the intellectual fireworks begin tomorrow, the nation watches with anticipation to witness the brilliance of its future leaders.