EcoCash Rolls Out ChakaChaya/Ziyawa Promotion With Dream Prizes and Digital Rewards

EcoCash has officially launched the seventh edition of its popular ChakaChaya/Ziyawa neEcoCash promotion, offering customers across Zimbabwe a chance to win exciting prizes simply by transacting on the platform. This year’s edition promises to be the biggest yet, with over 200,000 winners expected and life-changing rewards including a luxury holiday in Dubai and an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Running from June 19 to August 28, 2025, the promotion is designed to reward customer loyalty through an innovative points-based system that encourages digital transactions. Participants can win a wide variety of prizes such as smartphones, deep freezers, solar systems, household appliances, grocery vouchers, and even livestock.

“We are happy to be able to recognise and reward the loyalty of our customers. ChakaChaya is our way of saying ‘Thank you’ to the millions of Zimbabweans who use and rely on EcoCash every day,” an EcoCash spokesman said.

To participate, customers only need to transact using EcoCash. Every US$1 (or its ZIG equivalent) spent earns one point, while transactions done through the EcoCash mobile app attract double points. Weekly and grand prize draws will be held based on the number of points accumulated, making the campaign inclusive to both casual users and frequent transactors.

Customers earning between 20 and 49 points qualify for prizes such as airtime and instant cash, while those in the 50 to 99 point range can win grocery vouchers and gas stoves. Bigger rewards await customers who reach 100 points or more, including smartphones, motorbikes, deep freezers, and even cows for those looking to invest in farming. At the top tier, customers who accumulate 500 points or more will enter the grand prize draw, where top prizes include a solar power system, a trip to the Dubai, and VIP access to the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

“We have deliberately designed this campaign to ensure that rewards are accessible across all customer segments. Whether one transacts occasionally or frequently, everyone stands a chance to win,” the spokesman added.

Winners will be notified via SMS, the official EcoCash microsite, or through the brand’s verified social media channels. Participants can also check their points balance at any time by dialing 1517#.

The latest edition of the promotion comes shortly after EcoCash was voted Best Promotion of the Year (2024/25) by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe. The award recognises the campaign’s impact, creativity, and sustained customer engagement since its launch in 2018. Over the years, ChakaChaya/Ziyawa has grown into one of Zimbabwe’s most recognisable and widely followed promotional campaigns, rewarding loyal users with everything from school fees and farming equipment to airtime and international travel.