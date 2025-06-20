Urgent Password Update for Zimbabweans

A massive data leak of approximately 16 billion login credentials has been discovered, putting Zimbabweans at risk of phishing attacks and account takeovers. The breach, revealed by cybersecurity researchers at Cybernews on June 19, 2025, affects major services like Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, Telegram, and government portals.

To safeguard your online presence, take these immediate steps:

– Change your passwords, starting with email, social media, banking, and utility portals. Use strong, unique passwords for each account, and avoid repeating them across sites.

– Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) wherever possible to add an extra layer of security to your accounts.

– Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords securely.

– Monitor your accounts closely for unusual activity and be cautious with unsolicited messages and emails.

– Use online tools like “Have I Been Pwned” or Google’s Password Checkup to verify if your information was part of the breach.

Stay vigilant and take immediate action to protect your online presence.