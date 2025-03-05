Amazon Launches AI-Powered Alexa+, Expanding Subscription Model and Sparking Ad Speculation

Amazon has unveiled an overhaul of its Alexa voice assistant, introducing Alexa+, a generative AI-powered version that extends beyond Echo devices and operates on a subscription model, signaling a strategic shift towards deeper integration and potential advertising expansion.

By Vongai Masuka

The new Alexa+, launched recently, aims to deliver a more conversational and personalized experience across a wider range of platforms, including car infotainment systems and connected TVs.

This initiative represents Amazon’s renewed push to fulfill its decade-old vision of making voice control as seamless as touch interaction.

Early reviews suggest the AI-enhanced Alexa+ has the potential to move beyond previous iterations, which were often criticized for limited functionality. However, the rollout is accompanied by a new subscription structure, showing Amazon’s focus on monetizing the service.

Alexa+ is priced at $19.99 per month, but is included as a benefit for Amazon Prime subscribers, who pay $14.99 monthly or $139 annually.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has publicly emphasized the company’s growing reliance on advertising, a high-margin business that has significantly boosted profits.

As Alexa+ becomes more deeply embedded in users’ daily lives, it could provide a new avenue for targeted advertising.

“We think that there is a need to do it, from the perspective of Amazon’s commercial partners,” said Sue Benson, CEO and founder of The Behaviours Agency.