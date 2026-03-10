His Excellency ,The Canadian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Adler Aristilde, says promoting women’s participation in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is key to addressing the digital skills gap and fostering economic growth.

Speaking on the importance of inclusion in the technology sector, Aristilde said the Canadian government remains committed to supporting women in ICT, noting that many have historically been left behind in accessing digital skills and opportunities.

He stressed that increasing women’s involvement in the field will allow them to fully contribute to technological development.

“We expect women to be productive in ICT,” he said.

Aristilde also highlighted the need to expand opportunities for women so they can grow professionally and build confidence in their capabilities.

“We expect women to be capable and trusted in their work,” he emphasized.

He added that equipping women with the necessary digital skills will enable them to take leadership roles in the sector and drive innovation.

“We want women to have the skills that allow them to lead ICT projects and succeed,” he said.

Aristilde noted that empowering women in ICT will not only showcase their abilities but also contribute significantly to economic development.

In Zimbabwe, women remain underrepresented in the ICT sector, with noticeable gaps in access to training and employment opportunities compared to men. Meanwhile, Canada has implemented several initiatives aimed at increasing women’s participation in STEM fields, including ICT, as part of broader efforts to reduce the gender gap and promote innovation.