The Canadian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Adler Aristilde, has warned Zimbabweans seeking to travel, work or learn in Canada to avoid using middlemen when applying for visas, saying the process is straightforward and conducted online through official government channels.

Speaking during an interview with TechnoMag, , Ambassador Aristilde said many applicants are being misled into paying agents who claim they can fast-track visa approvals, yet the Canadian government does not require intermediaries for any visa application and the process is actually free.

“You do not need a middleman to apply for a Canadian visa, everything is done online, and applicants can submit their own applications directly”, he said.

The ambassador urged Zimbabweans to rely only on the official website of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), where all visa application forms, requirements and submission processes are available.

He acknowledged that visa processing times can sometimes be lengthy however, he encouraged applicants to remain patient and follow the official procedures.

“The wait can be long, but the results are there,” he said, adding that applications submitted through the proper system are processed according to established procedures.

Ambassador Aristilde warned that those who turn to middlemen risk losing money and falling victim to scams, as many agents falsely promise guaranteed approvals or quicker processing.

“The chances of people being duped are high when they use middlemen,” he said.

The ambassador also said that some people pay large amounts of money believing someone can influence the outcome of their application, but that is not how the system works.

He also said that the Canadian government does not authorize agents to influence visa decisions and that all applications are assessed independently based on the information submitted online.

The ambassador urged Zimbabweans planning to travel, study or work in Canada to rely solely on official government information and avoid unofficial intermediaries.

“Go directly to the IRCC website , you can find out for yourself how to apply for different visa like student visa or foreign visa and submit your application online,”Aristilde said.

He went on to say that when people follow the proper procedure, there is no way for them to be duped so they should be knowledgeable in how they apply for their visa.